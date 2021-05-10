Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a na rating and set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.21.

TSE:SLF opened at C$66.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$60.60. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,061,598.72. Insiders sold a total of 71,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,547,111 in the last quarter.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

