Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$71.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLF has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a C$69.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$70.21.

Shares of SLF stock opened at C$66.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$65.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The firm has a market cap of C$38.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$44.06 and a 12 month high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total value of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares in the company, valued at C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Insiders sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 over the last 90 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

