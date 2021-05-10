Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundance Energy Australia Limited is focused on the acquisition and development of oil and gas. Its asset primarily located in premier North American resource plays. Sundance Energy Australia Limited is headquareted in DENVER CO. “

Shares of SNDEQ stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. Sundance Energy has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

