Sundial Growers (SNDL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Sundial Growers stock opened at $0.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 7.01. Sundial Growers has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNDL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $0.40 price target on shares of Sundial Growers in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $0.40 to $0.65 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sundial Growers in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.15 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sundial Growers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $0.80.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

