Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Insider Sells $2,569,450.03 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) insider Jennifer Baldock sold 49,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $2,569,450.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,580.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $52.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGRY. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at $6,029,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Surgery Partners by 59.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Surgery Partners by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Surgery Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.81.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.