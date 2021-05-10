sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.02 on Top Exchanges

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 10th. sUSD has a total market capitalization of $145.28 million and $15.35 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.02 or 0.00001802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get sUSD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00085009 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00064757 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60.72 or 0.00107255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.54 or 0.00806440 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,206.25 or 0.09196372 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 142,399,574 coins. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.