SVB Leerink Boosts Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Price Target to $16.00

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) had its price target lifted by SVB Leerink from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

MDRX has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

