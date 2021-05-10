SVB Leerink Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $80.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Get Bruker alerts:

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $69.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Bruker has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $71.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.68.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bruker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.