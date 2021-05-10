SVB Leerink Raises Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target to $300.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $290.00 to $300.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c rating to an a- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.56.

Waters stock opened at $314.65 on Thursday. Waters has a 12-month low of $171.38 and a 12-month high of $315.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $293.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.84. The stock has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 14,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

