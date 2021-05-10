SVB Leerink Weighs in on Xencor, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Xencor in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). SVB Leerink has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xencor’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Get Xencor alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

Shares of Xencor stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. Xencor has a one year low of $27.38 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.41.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xencor by 169.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 13,943.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.