Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $17,228.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 12.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. Swap has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $17,228.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swap has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00070100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.03 or 0.00249317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $704.34 or 0.01194346 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003667 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00030863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $455.63 or 0.00772614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,847.61 or 0.99787979 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,119,261 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

