Swarm (SWM) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. Swarm has a total market cap of $11.49 million and $74,899.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00089113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020732 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00066802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $462.91 or 0.00794084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00104804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,282.56 or 0.09061862 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Swarm Coin Profile

Swarm is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swarm’s official website is www.swarmnetwork.org . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Swarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

