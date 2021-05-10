Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Synopsys makes up about 2.4% of Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,289,000 after buying an additional 56,979 shares during the period. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

SNPS stock traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.53. The stock had a trading volume of 5,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,829. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.52 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.