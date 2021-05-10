Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $86.26 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,232.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

