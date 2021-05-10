T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 3.6% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Northeast Investment Management grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,021,000 after buying an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 405,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 157,500 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

TROW stock opened at $189.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.99. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $189.42. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

