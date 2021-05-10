T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Given New $186.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $181.00 to $186.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TROW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a sell rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $189.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.99. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $189.42.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,525,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,783,000 after purchasing an additional 844,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,561,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,395,000 after purchasing an additional 730,695 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after purchasing an additional 597,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 761,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,283,000 after purchasing an additional 399,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

