Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $49.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) will announce sales of $49.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.90 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $35.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $219.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $219.10 million to $220.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $268.44 million, with estimates ranging from $264.82 million to $274.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

TCMD stock opened at $55.91 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,314 shares during the period.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

