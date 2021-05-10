Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.30 million-$224.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $219.87 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $55.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.24, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.