TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.09% from the stock’s previous close.

TEG has been the subject of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.77 ($30.31).

ETR:TEG opened at €25.19 ($29.64) on Monday. TAG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a 1-year high of €28.14 ($33.11). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

