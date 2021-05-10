Tapmydata Hits One Day Volume of $291,495.00 (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $3.94 million and approximately $291,495.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can currently be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tapmydata

TAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,686,043 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Tapmydata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

