Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.55.

TGB opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.65 million, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 2.59.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 502,586 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 29,075 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,946,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 146,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

