TCF National Bank Buys New Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

TCF National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of AON by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in AON by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON opened at $258.52 on Monday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $177.21 and a 1-year high of $259.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.27.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

