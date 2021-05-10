TCF National Bank Has $269,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 17.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $80.77 on Monday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.85.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.