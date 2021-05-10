TCF National Bank Has $317,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

TCF National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.92.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $270.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.67 and a 12-month high of $275.43. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.65.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $1,242,046.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,048.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $4,241,429. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

