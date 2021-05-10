TCF National Bank Reduces Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $671,132,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,399,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,987,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,102,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.79.

Shares of PNC opened at $198.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.27 and a 1-year high of $199.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

