TD Securities Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$30.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.

TSE:H traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,867. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Company Profile

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

