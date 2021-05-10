TD Securities Raises Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target to C$30.00

Hydro One (TSE:H) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$32.00 price target on Hydro One and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hydro One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.25.
TSE:H traded up C$0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,867. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$24.64 and a twelve month high of C$31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.28.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.