TD Securities Raises IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$50.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

IGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of IGM Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded shares of IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.88.

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 143,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,195. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.13. The stock has a market cap of C$10.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. IGM Financial has a one year low of C$26.61 and a one year high of C$45.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$812.81 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

