TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

TTGT traded down $6.12 on Wednesday, hitting $67.91. 5,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a one year low of $23.03 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,364,000 after acquiring an additional 75,175 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth $31,658,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in TechTarget by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26,335 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

