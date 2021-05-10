Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $420 million-$435 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $412.35 million.

TGLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Raymond James raised Tecnoglass from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.92.

TGLS stock traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.59. 14,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,027. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

