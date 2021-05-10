Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $144.09

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $144.09 and last traded at $145.30, with a volume of 24213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.04.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.84.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.95 and a 200-day moving average of $210.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total transaction of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 511,572 shares of company stock valued at $96,347,353 over the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.