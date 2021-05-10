Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

NYSE TDY opened at $435.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $457.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.37.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,400.00. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,563 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 22.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.