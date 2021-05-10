Telsey Advisory Group Increases Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $116.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXRH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $104.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,827,183 in the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

