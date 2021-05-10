TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.
TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.
Shares of TU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 43,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.
TELUS Company Profile
TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.