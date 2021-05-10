TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target Raised to $24.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

TU has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Shares of TU traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. 43,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,186. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. TELUS has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TELUS in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

