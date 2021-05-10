TELUS (NYSE:TU) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.88

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 4631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 29.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after buying an additional 6,941,905 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in TELUS by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,637,208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $352,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,481 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in TELUS by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $304,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,018 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,168,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $181,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,564 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 11.7% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,890,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 930,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

