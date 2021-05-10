Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $128.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.39. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.42 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,015,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,834,326.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock worth $14,488,401. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

