Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tervita Co. (TSE:TEV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.42.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tervita in a report on Monday, April 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Tervita from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Tervita alerts:

Shares of TSE:TEV traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.63. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 440.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$651.18 million and a PE ratio of -625.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.43. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$5.79.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tervita will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tervita

Tervita Corporation operates as an environmentally focused waste service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and purchases and sells oil volumes with treatment, recovery, terminalling, and disposal services.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.