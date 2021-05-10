Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Buckley Wealth Management LLC

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla stock opened at $672.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $685.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $664.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.