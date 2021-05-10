Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,307 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 41,721 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $41,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 217,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,958,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.