Texas Permanent School Fund Has $15.21 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $5.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.82. 4,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,737. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

