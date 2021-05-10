Texas Permanent School Fund Has $24.46 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,235 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth about $2,719,979,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,465,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,291,395,000 after purchasing an additional 973,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Linde by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,126,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,460,000 after purchasing an additional 866,271 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in Linde by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,867,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $755,667,000 after purchasing an additional 765,279 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Linde by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,644,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,305,000 after purchasing an additional 688,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $303.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.27. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $172.76 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $300.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.87.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.