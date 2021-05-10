Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,419 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 250,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $19,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.86. 108,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,292,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

