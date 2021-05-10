Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 24,733 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,708 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 24,733 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Oracle by 4.9% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 39,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 174,498 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 236,788 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 51,358 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.36. 124,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,543,297. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a market cap of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,508,000 shares of company stock worth $306,882,810 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

