Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,479 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $85,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8,341.7% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 989 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $3,263,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $22.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $650.06. The stock had a trading volume of 181,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,869,430. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.66 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $685.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

