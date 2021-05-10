Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $116.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $104.63 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.22.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total value of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,750 shares of company stock worth $10,827,183 over the last quarter. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,514,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

