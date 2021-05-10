The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Andersons in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Andersons’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

ANDE stock opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Andersons has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $31.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -440.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 541,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 336,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,003,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,985,000 after acquiring an additional 234,968 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 151,005 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

