The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.50 Million

Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) will post $122.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.30 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full year sales of $496.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $508.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $511.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 16.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTB. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $40.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.05. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $41.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.70%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

