The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.51

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.44, with a volume of 82925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.7133 per share. This is an increase from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 557,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

