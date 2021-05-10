The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Holdings Raised by First Pacific Financial

First Pacific Financial increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BX. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.60. The stock had a trading volume of 40,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

