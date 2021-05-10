The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Increased by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 29.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX opened at $90.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60. The company has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 141.99%.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

