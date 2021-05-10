The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Acquired by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Carlyle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,137,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,226,363 shares of company stock worth $115,703,069 in the last ninety days.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

